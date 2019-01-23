Chesnot/WireImage
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has become a fashion week staple over the last decade and we loving see what she wears to each and every show.
No matter what the reality star chooses to don, she always brings her A-game to the front row. From sexy to fun, she really can do no wrong at Fashion Week.
In June, all eyes were on the KKW Beauty founder when she returned to Paris Fashion Week for the first time after she was held at gunpoint in the city in 2016. It would be an understatement to say that she wowed the crowd.
Kardashian came to the City of Lights to support Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton. She rocked a bright blue shirt dress with numerous pockets for the occasion.
Since then, the television personality made heads turn when she made a joint appearance with her husband, Kanye West, at the Versace Fall 2019 show. The power pair looked flawless with Kardashian sparkling in a vintage pink Atelier Versace mini dress.
The married duo have also made appearances together for the rapper's Yeezy collection shows. In fact, it's a true family affair for the Kardashians and Jenners at his shows with the ladies often being photographed together in the front row and backstage.
Take a look back at all the best of the Selfie author's appearances over the years below and prepare yourself for more amazing looks at this year's Fashion Week festivities.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Chic Couple
In New York, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived in style to the Versace Fall 2019 show.
Chesnot/WireImage
Blue Beauty
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped for photographers in an electric blue shirt dress for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 presentation in Paris.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Simply Stunning
The television personality wowed in a black blazer dress at the Alexander Wang Spring/Suummer 2018 show.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Bold in Black
The KKW Beauty founder rocked a black latex dress for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 presentation.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
White Hot
At the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2017 show, the married star showed off her sexy side in a white lace dress.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Fashion Show Ready
The mother of three donned an off-the-shoulder trench coat and boots for the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Sister Bonding
Kardashian watched her husband's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show with her sisters in New York.
Dominique Charriau/WireImag
Oh So Sexy
The Los Angeles native had all eyes on her as she arrived in a floor-length knit halter dress for the Balmain Spring/Summer 2017 show.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Family Affair
The Kardashians and Jenners coordinated their outfits for the Yeezy Season 3 presentation in 2016.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy
Power Pair
The reality star posed with West during his Yeezy Season 2 show at New York Fashion Week in 2015.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Lace Lady
The makeup mogul showed off her baby bump in a black lace dress at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Couple Goals
Kardashian and West proved they know how to make an entrance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2015/2016 in Paris.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection
The 38-year-old star looked flawless at the Robert Geller Fall 2015 presentation.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas
Supportive Wife
The mother of three was a showstopper at her husband's Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 show in 2015.
JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
Fashion Forward
Kardashian shimmered as she posed backstage at the Marchesa Spring 2013 show.
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Radiant in Red
In 2010, the Selfish author was all smiles at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Beaming Beauty
Kardashian struck a pose in a one-sleeved black mini dress at the Baby Phat fashion show in New York.
Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
Gorgeous Gal
The social media star picked a pink leopard print dress for her appearance at the Tracy Reese show in 2009.
George Napolitano/FilmMagic
Lovely Lady
The mogul paired a white satin tuxedo vest and pants for the Alice + Olivia Fall 2009. She finished the look with a bright red lip.
Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images
Green Goddess
Kardashian was a vision in green at the Nicole Romano Show in 2007.