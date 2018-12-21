There are a whole lot of people who can't get enough of True Thompson.

Before the Kardashian family kicks off their Christmas celebrations, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared one sweet photo of her baby girl.

In the picture that received more than 2.2 million likes in three hours, True posed in the arms of Kim Kardashian who lounged in a luxurious white robe.

"Auntie KiKi," Khloe captioned the photo with two heart emoji's.

"That's my baby girl!!!!" Kim shared in the comments section. Close family friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann added, "That perfect little face."