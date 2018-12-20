She and Scott bonded over their favorite films and, despite the 21-year-old's international A-list profile, her "chill" demeanor. "Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that,'" he explained. "And then you realize motherf--kers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s--t. She's the coolest motherf--ker of all time."

It's clear the star stands by his right-hand woman. "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is," he told the magazine. "They have assumptions, bulls--t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro."

As for when they'll make it official, "We'll get married soon," Scott told the magazine. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."