As Kim Kardashian has proven time and time again, her main focus is always family.

Hours after the E! reality star came after Drake for what Kanye West has alleged were "threats" made against him and his family, she headed to the Happiest Place on Earth in celebration of her nephews' birthdays. Kim was joined by mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, where fans captured footage of the famous family taking in the sights.

Kim's eldest two kids, North West and Saint West, were present for the adventure, as well as Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick. Of course, the Disneyland trip wouldn't be complete without birthday boys Mason Disick and Reign Disick, who turn 9 and 4-years-old today, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kanye was thousands of miles away in New York City. Paparazzi spotted the rapper in good spirits as he browsed inside a Balenciaga store.