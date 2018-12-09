by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 6:03 PM
Penelope Disick looks happy as can be spending the day with her dad, Scott Disick.
The father-daughter duo had a "date day" together on Sunday, which was documented by Scott on Instagram. In the picture, Scott wears some cool sunglasses as Penelope sits beside him in the backseat of a Bentley.
Their "date day" comes on the heels of another fun evening, which he self-titled "slime night." Lord Disick posted a photo on Saturday night making faces behind stretched out glittery pink slime.
Much of Scott's Instagram page shows off how much of a doting dad he is to his three kids: Mason Disick, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3. Reign turns 4 on Dec. 14.
The 35-year-old shared a very sweet photo of Penelope looking festive at Reign and Saint West's Tarzan-themed birthday party last weekend. Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter rocked a leopard-print dress, black cowboy boots, droopy diamond earrings and a diamond necklace that spelled out her name. He captioned the picture "My angel."
She's quite the fashionista!
Penelope also made a cameo in one of her mom's Instagram pictures the other day. In it, Kourtney posed on her bed in a vintage black dress and sunglasses while Scott and Penelope were intrigued by something on a phone on the other side of the bed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star described the photo in one word: "coparenting."
Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the two of them still post their fair share of family photos. They spent Thanksgiving together as one happy family and proved once again that "coparenting" never looked so good.
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Watch Kim Kardashian Meet Alice Johnson for the First Time Following Her Release From Prison on KUWTK
