Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West's Controversial Slavery Comments Had Her "Hysterically Crying"

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 6:00 AM

Kim Kardashian isn't worried about husband Kanye West one bit.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss shares her thoughts on the "I Love It" rapper's controversial TMZ visit.

"Umm, how's Kanye doing?" Jonathan Cheban asks his A-list best friend.

"He's doing good; everyone thinks he's having a breakdown," North West's mom confesses.

Understandably, as it was a "wild" interview, Kim remembers initially feeling concern for her husband.

"I rushed home, I was hysterically crying," the mother of three admits to Jonathan and Simon Huck. "So I go home…he's totally fine."

Per Kim herself, the "Famous" rapper "can't control what he says" while ramped up about certain topics. In fact, the A-lister "loves being ramped up" as it makes him feel "powerful."

Apparently, 'Ye isn't sure why people are so outraged over his controversial statements as he's "always said crazy s--t" and "that's why" he's Kanye. Furthermore, Kim notes that her husband "never said" the supposed slavery comment (as was suggested by the headlines).

"I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say, but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are gonna assume that that's exactly what you said and what you meant," the reality TV veteran defends later on. "He didn't say slavery is a choice, he was saying if you're gonna still be enslaved for another 400 years than that's some bulls--t."

"That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it," Kim concludes.

Watch Kim defend Kanye over the TMZ drama for yourself above!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

(Also, be sure to tune into Busy Tonight this Sunday at 10 p.m. as the Kardashian-West matriarch will be talking all things KUWTK following the season finale.)

