Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 3:15 PM

We see you Kylie Jenner!

On Monday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Travis Scott on having the No. 1 song and album.

But in the process, Kylie got some fans speculating about her relationship status with the A-list rapper.

Don't worry! It's not trouble in paradise for this famous duo. Instead, some are thinking an engagement after she posted the ring emoji.

While both parties are keeping fans guessing, it's important to note this isn't the first time Kylie has used the emoji in various posts. And this is also the proud mom who calls Travis "hubby" even though they aren't married—yet.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Over the summer, both Kylie and Travis also sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted shopping at a jewelry store in Calabasas. At the time, a source shared with E! News that the couple has talked about taking the next step in their relationship.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," an insider explained with us. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

For now, both mom and dad are focused on their careers and raising their baby girl Stormi Webster. In fact, their daughter has only brought the duo closer together.

"I think that her personality is just like Kendall Jenner and her dad," the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics previously shared on social. "She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though. They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, 12/9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

