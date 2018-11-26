Kourtney Kardashian is used to living in the public eye. It's how she decides to use that sphere that enthralls millions of followers and fans every day.

Kourtney opened up to GQ Mexico about motherhood, the women in her life, her body and more. The oldest Kardashian sister and her ex Scott Disick have three children together: Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 3, and she tries to be the best influence as possible for them. However, she doesn't necessarily want to be considered "a model." She explained to GQ, "B eing a true role model is to be as transparent as possible, because the world deserves honesty today."

She continued, "I am convinced that I am definitely living for myself and I am trying to be the best mother, sister, daughter and friend. The world is a place full of suffering, but strengthening us through our experiences empowers us."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she and her kids "try to have private moments when everyone leaves the house," including camera crews for the show.