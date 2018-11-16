by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 7:30 AM
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Kim Kardashian sure thinks so. In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim doubt's the sincerity of Tristan Thompson's apology just days after news of his cheating scandal broke.
While momager Kris Jenner thinks Tristan showed some remorse for his actions towards new mom Khloe Kardashian, Kim isn't buying it.
"I told him, 'I think you're more remorseful because it's affecting your job,'" Kim tells Kris and cousin Cici Bussey. "I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid 'cause the public and booing him. And I think it's more of that than anything and I told him that."
Tristan's apology went down in a private talk done off-camera where Kim says the family "all expressed exactly how we felt."
"I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don't know, it just kinda took a left turn," Kim explains to the camera.
And while tempers flared, Kris was sure to remind Tristan that the family always has Khloe's back.
"Then he got mad because my mom was like, 'You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,'" Kim reveals. "Mom's like, 'If this doesn't work out with you guys, we're always going to rise up.'"
While it was a difficult conversation to have, it was a necessary one.
"Since he is the father of Khloe's baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say," Kim admits.
Tristan's apology still couldn't take away how heartbreaking the situation was, for the whole family.
"She said something really interesting, she said, 'I didn't have a baby just to have a baby and move on.' She said 'I had a baby to create a beautiful family' and that's what broke my heart," Kris laments. "She really never saw it coming either."
See Kim open up about Tristan's apology to the family in the clip above!
