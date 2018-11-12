Kylie Jenner may be only 21, but she has long since established her wise-beyond-her-years credentials.

Founder and still independent owner of a cosmetics business estimated to be worth over $800 billion, and the youngest member of the most famous reality-TV family in the world (until the babies started arriving, that is), Kylie has made one life-affirming decision after another, triumphing in the face of all sorts of skeptics and naysayers who didn't believe the Kardashian-Jenner kid had it in her.

Of course, her most scrutinized move to date was her decision to have a baby at 20 with boyfriend Travis Scott, the news that she was pregnant coming as a relative shock despite what we thought was the celebrity world's decreasing ability to really surprise anybody.

No one doubted that Kylie's child would grow up with the support of a tight-knit, loving family that is just living these days for the ever-adorable little ones in their midst. With the addition of Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson in 2018, Kris Jenner is now a grandmother of nine, and the proverbial village has become way less proverbial.

But who was this Travis Scott, the man Kylie trusted enough after a handful of months of dating to become her partner in parenthood, a job for life no matter what happens between a couple down the road?