Kylie Jennerand Stormi Webster's latest Halloween costume is nothing short of a sweet treat.

Now just days away from Stormi's first spooky holiday, her proud mama has taken full advantage of dressing the 8-month-old in a variety of precious costumes. First, Kylie and her baby girl rocked matching skeleton onesies for a pre-Halloween girls' night at home and on Monday the pair debuted yet another coordinated get-up.

Inspired by Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott's mutual affinity for butterflies (as well as his song "Butterfly Effect"), the mother-daughter duo posed for several snapshots in massive, black and pink wings. The E! reality star's version of the butterfly costume proved a bit more risqué than her recent skeleton ensemble, as she showcased her figure in a satin bodysuit and strappy pink heels.

"My baby butterfly," the 21-year-old lovingly captioned a photo of her holding baby Stormi.

Kylie previously revealed her surprisingly low-key plans for her daughter's first Halloween.