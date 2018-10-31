Kylie Jenner is hardly the first person to claim that she marches to the beat of her own drum. Except when the beauty mogul subscribes to a new rhythm she's likely to convert several million fans along the way, her devotees suddenly claiming they never really liked that staid cadence everyone else was listening to anyway.

That is to say that things just work out for the 21-year-old multi-millionaire. Take the time she bumped into longtime family friend Travis Scott at 2017's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She had always assumed the Grammy-nominated rapper didn't really like her, she recently admitted to GQ, because they had never exchanged more than a few words in all the years he'd been a member of brother-in-law Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family. But standing in the California dessert, there was just something there.

"So he said, 'I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," she shared of their suddenly blazing spark. "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you." Next thing she knew, she was climbing aboard his tour bus, committing to a second date in Wallingford, Conn., a third in New York City, a fourth in Pittsburgh and so on. "We rode off into the sunset."