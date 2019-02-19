Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo & Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 2:55 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's love story is officially over...and she's reacting to reports that Jordyn Woods is the cause.
E! News can confirm the famous couple has broken up 10 months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. We're told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting their little girl as Khloe continues to live in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels across the country due to his basketball career.
Hollywood Unlocked reports that the pair officially called it quits after Khloe learned of an alleged affair between Tristan and Jordyn, who is Kylie Jenner's best friend. Over the Valentine's Day weekend, Tristan and the 21-year-old met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where party goers claim to have seen the two A-listers looking suspiciously intimate.
However, the Cleveland Cavaliers player claimed that the rumors are "fake news," in a since-deleted tweet. It seems Khloe disagrees with his assertions though, since she and her friends commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the affair. Khloe commented a series of shouting emojis, while bestie Malika Haqqwrote, "STRONG FACTS."
Larsa Pippen chimed in with an "Amen!"
There has been much speculation surrounding Khloe and Tristan's relationship status, since the two have not been seen together in some time.
"They will always have a bond because of their daughter, but their relationship dynamic is different now," an insider previously told E! News, referring to an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan while Khloe was pregnant. "Khloe doesn't trust Tristan and the relationship hasn't been repaired. It's never going to be the same."
Even more recently, a source revealed that Khloe is "focused on True and her work" and "chooses not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore."
"She doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to," the source explained to E! News. "Being True's mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority."
Romance rumors between the pair first sparked in the fall of 2016. Khloe confirmed their relationship months later. In addition to welcoming a child together, the famous pair has had many of unforgettable, happy memories during their romantic relationship, many of which they documented on social media.
But in April 2018, days before True was born, Tristan found himself involved in a cheating scandal that caused more than a few headlines.
For months, the two weathered the drama, which caused breakup rumors.
"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Khloe tweeted in June. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."
This past summer, Khloe and Tristan appeared closer than ever as they and True spent the summer at her Calabasas, Calif. home before the start of the NBA season. After Tristan returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Khloe supported him at a game and the two also spent Halloween together with their daughter.
Khloe and her family's reactions to Tristan's cheating scandal were shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After the episode aired, Khloe wrote, "I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."
Through all the highs and lows, there was one thing fans couldn't deny: the love and affection Khloe has for her daughter. While she still has various business opportunities on her schedule, being a mom is No. 1 in the E! star's book.
"Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined," Khloe tweeted in early November.
"Khloe is loving motherhood and everything that comes with it," a source shared with E! News in October. "She loves being with True and is so completely enraptured with her… She feels very blessed to be her mama and loves her more than anything."
Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!
