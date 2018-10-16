Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are partners in both life and love.

After being friends for years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Famous rapper found themselves in a high-profile relationship. Dubbed "Kimye" by the press, the twosome's every move was well documented by the paparazzi.

We're actually pretty grateful to those trigger happy photographers as we've been able to witness one of Hollywood's greatest love stories unfold before our very eyes. Oh, and we can't forget to also credit Mrs. West's very personal Instagram account.

Regardless, we can only imagine what Kanye has planned for Kim's 38th birthday on Oct. 21! It's gotta be something amazing, right?

From family time with kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West to red carpet fashion moments, here are Kim and Kanye's cutest photos to date. Be sure to check them out in the gallery below ahead of Keeks' name day!