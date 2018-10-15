Instagram/Angela Pham/BFA
by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:00 AM
Instagram/Angela Pham/BFA
Get selfie ready, dolls…Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner.
Thus, we felt it was only right to take a look at the KKW Beauty boss' most noteworthy photos from over the years and, unsurprisingly, Keeks has some epic snapshots.
In fact, Kanye West's wife was perfecting the selfie-game long before she was a pop culture phenomenon. And, while Kim may've gotten her start alongside fellow socialite Paris Hilton, she's since launched her name into a full-blown brand. Was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always destined for greatness? We certainly think so.
See how exactly Kim's grown up over the years by taking a look at the gallery below. Also, don't forget to wish the mother of three a happy birthday on Oct. 21!
KimKardashian.com
Kim's first birthday!
KimKardashian.com
Before she was a businesswoman, she was a soccer player!
KimKardashian.com
Tiny dancer!
KimKardashian.com
Kim and a pal enjoy Johnny Rockets!
So angsty! "The 90's. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin," Kim wrote.
Kim poses for her 8th grade class photo at the beginning of the school year.
KimKardashian.com
Kim and Robert Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Everyone looks so young!
KimKardashian.com
Kim and Kourtney chilling back in the day...
KimKardashian.com
Khoe's sweet sixteen! How cute does everyone look?
J. Vespa/WireImage
All white everything!
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Kim in the early days of reality TV!
Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images
Kim and then-bff Paris Hilton!
Kim loved wearing white back in the day!
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
Kim looking red hot back in the day!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim rocking the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards!
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Kim rocks a bold print from DVF!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She has always loved the shimmer!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Can you say "glam?!"
Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa Press
Kim looks like an Oscar!
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
JLo is that you?!
John Shearer/WireImage
Even though she's changed over the years, she always looked stylish.
INFphoto.com
How amazing is Kim's style here?! Showing off her assets!
ADTJ/AKM-GSI
Baby North before we met her...
Brian Prahl/Splash News
Is that a joke?
AKM-GSI
Workin' on her fitness!
Best. Day. Ever.
MODE/AKM-GSI
Beauty.
All Access Photo / Splash News
So edgy!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas
New York Fashion Week glam!
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Hey blondie!
Getty Images; Instagram
Kim posted a photo of her baby Saint West. How cute is he?!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kim looked stunning at the third anniversary of Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
A newly blond Kim and Kendall attend the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in NYC.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Whoaaa! For Halloween 2017, Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny and Cher.
Hello, Chicago West! Kim and Kanye announced the birth of their third child via surrogate in January 2018. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Kim posted a rare family photo in May with the caption, "Party of 5."
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Hot mama! Kim stunned at the 2018 Met Gala in a glittering gold Versace dress.
In June, Kim shared a precious bed time pic of her three kids, writing, "Welcome to the good life..."
