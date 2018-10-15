BRAND NEW
From Calabasas Kid to Pop Culture Queen, See How Kim Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years!

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:00 AM

Kim Kardashian, TBT

Instagram/Angela Pham/BFA

Get selfie ready, dolls…Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner.

Thus, we felt it was only right to take a look at the KKW Beauty boss' most noteworthy photos from over the years and, unsurprisingly, Keeks has some epic snapshots.

In fact, Kanye West's wife was perfecting the selfie-game long before she was a pop culture phenomenon. And, while Kim may've gotten her start alongside fellow socialite Paris Hilton, she's since launched her name into a full-blown brand. Was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always destined for greatness? We certainly think so.

See how exactly Kim's grown up over the years by taking a look at the gallery below. Also, don't forget to wish the mother of three a happy birthday on Oct. 21!

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

KimKardashian.com

1981

Kim's first birthday! 

Kim Kardashian Through the Years

KimKardashian.com

1986

Before she was a businesswoman, she was a soccer player!

Kim Kardashian

KimKardashian.com

1987

Tiny dancer! 

Kim Kardashian

KimKardashian.com

1989

Kim and a pal enjoy Johnny Rockets!

Kim Kardashian, TBT

Instagram

1993

So angsty! "The 90's. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin," Kim wrote.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

1993

Kim poses for her 8th grade class photo at the beginning of the school year.

Kim Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

KimKardashian.com

1994

Kim and Robert Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Kris Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1995

Everyone looks so young! 

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

KimKardashian.com

1998

Kim and Kourtney chilling back in the day...

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

KimKardashian.com

2000

Khoe's sweet sixteen! How cute does everyone look?

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

J. Vespa/WireImage

2005

All white everything!

Kim Kardashian

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2006

Kim in the early days of reality TV! 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images

2006

Kim and then-bff Paris Hilton!

Kim Kardashian Through the Years

2007

Kim loved wearing white back in the day! 

Kim Kardashian

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com

2007

Kim looking red hot back in the day! 

Kim Kardashian

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2008

Kim rocking the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards!

Kim Kardashian, DVF

Mark Davis/Getty Images

2008

Kim rocks a bold print from DVF!

Kim Kardashian

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2009

She has always loved the shimmer!

Kim Kardashian

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2010

Can you say "glam?!"

Kim Kardashian

Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa Press

2011

Kim looks like an Oscar! 

Kim Kardashian

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2011

JLo is that you?! 

Kim Kardashian

John Shearer/WireImage

2012

Even though she's changed over the years, she always looked stylish.

Kim Kardashian

INFphoto.com

2012

How amazing is Kim's style here?! Showing off her assets!

Kim Kardashian

ADTJ/AKM-GSI

2013

Baby North before we met her...

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Brian Prahl/Splash News

2013

Is that a joke?

ESC: Kim Kardashian

AKM-GSI

2014

Workin' on her fitness!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

2014

Best. Day. Ever. 

Kim Kardashian

MODE/AKM-GSI

2014

Beauty. 

Kim Kardashian

All Access Photo / Splash News

2015

So edgy!

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas

2015

New York Fashion Week glam! 

Kim Kardashian

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

2015

Hey blondie! 

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Getty Images; Instagram

2016

Kim posted a photo of her baby Saint West. How cute is he?!

Kim Kardashian West

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2016

Kim looked stunning at the third anniversary of Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

2017

A newly blond Kim and Kendall attend the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in NYC.

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

2017

Whoaaa! For Halloween 2017, Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny and Cher.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Instagram

2018

Hello, Chicago West! Kim and Kanye announced the birth of their third child via surrogate in January 2018. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Instagram

2018

Kim posted a rare family photo in May with the caption, "Party of 5."

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

2018

Hot mama! Kim stunned at the 2018 Met Gala in a glittering gold Versace dress. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

2018

In June, Kim shared a precious bed time pic of her three kids, writing, "Welcome to the good life..."

Watch Kim Kardashian count down her favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of her birthday Sunday, Oct. 21, starting at 2:30 p.m.!

