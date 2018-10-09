BRAND NEW
Kylie Jenner's New Hairstyle Is the Ultimate Tribute to Kris Jenner

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 1:36 PM

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter!

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner has gone through many hairstyle phases. From her highlighter yellow bob at Coachella 2017 to her signature blond ponytail at her 21st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is never afraid to switch things up.

With that in mind, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the proud mom showcased a new style on Instagram Stories today. And spoiler alert: She looked to one special family member for inspiration.

In two photos shared on social media, Kylie is seen Facetiming with mama Kris Jenner. And while the self-proclaimed momager takes up the majority of the frame, our eyes went straight to Kylie's haircut.

"Obsessed with you @KrisJenner," she wrote while showcasing a new black bob and white robe. Looks just like mom, no?

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

Instagram

Over the years, the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics has voiced her thoughts on changing hairstyles.

"I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was," she shared on a recent episode of Life of Kylie. "Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know."

Kylie added, "People know I do what I want. They just don't know what to expect."

And while we're not positive if this is a temporary change or a long-term style, we can't help but address the similarity in style.

Based on Kris' smile, it's safe to say she totally approves. You're doing great, sweetie!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

