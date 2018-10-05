When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian does not play.

The fashion maven calls her sisters out for their sense of style or lack thereof during their trip to Japan in this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f--king clowns," Kim slams sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I'm not f--king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f--king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house."

Kourtney begged to differ.

"I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney insists.

"Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eye shadow," Kim fires back.

But the eldest Kardashian isn't going to let her little sister bring her down that easily.