by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 9, 2018 3:35 PM
All's fair in love and family.
Kendall Jenner has been living it up during this year's New York Fashion Week. The reality TV star recently posted a few Instagram videos of herself hanging out with fellow model and best friend, Bella Hadid, at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party. One part of Kendall's Instagram story shows the two of them in a blurry photo standing in an elevator at the ICONS event.
That same night, Kendall was seen kissing Bella's brother, Anwar Hadid, on the cheek at the party.
Bella's pictures from the event showed a bit more clarity. The 21-year-old model uploaded a picture of herself posing with Kendall in their stunning outfits. Bella wore a nude-colored sheer bodysuit with a corset on the top. Kendall donned an angular black dress. The Hadid sister captioned the photo of the two of them, "Date night."
Bella got back with her former ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, in July when a source told E! News the two were "exclusively dating and are in a great place." The couple showed off some PDA a few weeks ago before a brunch date in Los Angeles.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kendall's relationship status remains a bit murkier. The 22-year-old was previously linked to Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons earlier this summer, but the two have reportedly "cooled off" since their hot summer fling. A source told E! News at the time, "She likes Ben but she knew it was more of a summer fling. They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn't looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn't ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship."
More recently, however, she's been linked to Bella and Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar. Other than the smooch Kendall and Anwar shared at the ICONS event, Page Six reported earlier in the week that they packed on more PDA at another Fashion Week event. The two of them have been spotted out and about at the same events, which makes sense given her close friendship with Anwar's sisters.
However, neither Kendall nor Anwar is eager to change their relationship status just yet. A source told E! News recently, "They are good friends and depending on the time and place they are friends with benefits. They've known each other forever and are very comfortable together."
The source also told E! News that Kendall and the 19-year-old model "have hooked up before and have a lot of fun together."
Back in June, the are-they-or-aren't-they duo was seen locking lips at the 2018 2018 CFDA Awards in New York.
A few days ago, Kendall shared a picture on Instagram of herself linked with Bella and Gigi—no Anwar in sight.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?