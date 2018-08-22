Will Kourtney Kardashian be MIA for the holidays?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian learn some disheartening news about the oldest Kardashian's holiday plan. The twosome learn this tidbit amid a pow-wow about their recent disconnect from Kourtney.

"She goes, 'You're really scared about how your life is gonna turn out,'" the Good American founder shares with Kim. "She thinks I'm scared, that's why I'm 'acting out,' because I don't want to let my old life go. What?"

"She's so off," the KKW Beauty boss adds.

To make matters worse, Kourtney has recruited Kendall Jenner into the ongoing beef. In order to get to the bottom of this shade, Kim suggests that they ring up their supermodel sister.

"We weren't talking that much s--t," Kendall defends. "Kourt is my best friend right now."