Has Kim Kardashian found her true calling?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss tries her hand at being a mortician and decides that momager Kris Jenner is the perfect test subject.

"I feel like I know makeup very, very well," Kanye West's wife explains in a confessional. "And, before I even go to a professional, I want to test it out on my mom."

Although Kris isn't "a substitute for a dead body," Kim is only used to doing makeup on herself so she needs someone "to test it out on." After surprising the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch with her makeover plan, the reality TV veteran reveals she is an aspiring mortician.

"I'm not dead, I know I look pretty bad, but I just got out of the shower," a baffled Kris responds.