It's the type of curveball that might hamper most 20-year-olds—or your average burgeoning relationship. But for Kylie, the impending arrival of Stormi Webster (graced with Dad's legal last name) just gave her more reason to hustle. Diving out of the spotlight for the first time in her overly Instagrammed youth, the makeup mogul nurtured her growing relationship with the 26-year-old Texas-born rock star (who boasts his own devoted, cult-like following) and prepared for motherhood with such zeal that even her older, more experienced sisters say she's the one to turn to for guidance. "She's not judgmental at all and she's not a hater," Kim recently opined to E! News. "She gives really good, sound advice."

As a new mom faced with the classic parenting conundrum of prioritizing career or family, she chose both, spending as much time as possible with her beloved Storm Storm while running her $900 million cosmetics empire from the Hidden Hills, Calif. home next door. (Because who needs an office when you can snap up a 5,147-square-foot spread within spitting distance of one of your many multi-million-dollar homes?)

Now, as she kicks off her 22nd year, she's eyeing actual world domination. If she maintains her current growth, Forbes predicts that at some point this year the founder, CEO and chief creative officer of Kylie Cosmetics will usurp Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire. (Yes, her head start as a scene-stealing precocious tween on Keeping Up With the Kardashians is undeniable, but she turned that notoriety and some seed money from modeling gigs into the beauty empire she's long dreamt of.)

And while that would give her every excuse to buy that Malibu farm, throw away her phone and "just really, like, live my life," as she once fantasized about to Elle UK, that's not on the agenda quite yet. There's a new collection to put out—this one, a collaboration with best pal Jordyn Woods—a plan to open a series of brick-and-mortar stores and whatever else the social media wunderkind dreams up. As momager Kris projected to WWD last year, "She's just scratching the surface."