by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 11:01 AM
Caitlyn Jenner allow Kylie Jenner to explain Instagram filters.
The two appeared to be out and about when they took a moment to try out the makeup mogul's latest feature on the social media app.
"I launched my Instagram filter," the 20-year-old confirmed into the camera. The feature allowed users to virtually try on some of the Kylie Cosmetics maven's lip colors.
"It just makes you look flawless with a little lash," Kylie described the filter. "I never have to leave the house without lipstick anymore."
A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on
However, before trying it out together, Caitlyn wasn't sure what the filter was.
"What is an Instagram filter?" she asked. "Because I saw 'Kylie is using Instagram filter'—what the hell is that?"
She quickly learned exactly what it does when Kylie turned the camera in her direction, which resulted in a new blue pout for the retired Olympian. "Ooh!" Caitlyn reacted.
With the reality star's 21st birthday just days away, it's nice to see the two enjoying some quality time together!
