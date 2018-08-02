RETURNS
Kylie Jenner Tests Out Lip Kit Filters With Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner allow Kylie Jenner to explain Instagram filters. 

The two appeared to be out and about when they took a moment to try out the makeup mogul's latest feature on the social media app. 

"I launched my Instagram filter," the 20-year-old confirmed into the camera. The feature allowed users to virtually try on some of the Kylie Cosmetics maven's lip colors.

"It just makes you look flawless with a little lash," Kylie described the filter. "I never have to leave the house without lipstick anymore." 

However, before trying it out together, Caitlyn wasn't sure what the filter was. 

"What is an Instagram filter?" she asked. "Because I saw 'Kylie is using Instagram filter'—what the hell is that?"

She quickly learned exactly what it does when Kylie turned the camera in her direction, which resulted in a new blue pout for the retired Olympian. "Ooh!" Caitlyn reacted. 

With the reality star's 21st birthday just days away, it's nice to see the two enjoying some quality time together!

