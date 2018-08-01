There's a birthday party in the bathroom and it has Kylie Jenner's name on it.

While the makeup mogul's official birthday on August 10 is still a little more than a week away, Jenner appears to be getting the party started early thanks in part to a themed photo shoot.

In honor of her upcoming new collection launch, the Kylie Cosmetics maven hopped into a bathtub filled with balloons for her closeup, sporting what appears to be a black bra, matching knee-high stockings with a pink ruffled garment layered on top.

"bday mood all month long," she wrote of the shot on Instagram. The image, shot by Brendan Forbes, appears on the packaging for the upcoming birthday-themed collection. "Thank you @brendanforbes for these bomb pics for all my packaging!" Jenner penned in the caption.