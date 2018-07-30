JosiahW / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner is joining in on the fitness craze.
A source tells E! News, "Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent."
Understandably, the new mom has noticed some changes in her figure since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February and "loves her body after having baby Stormi, but wants to tone and tighten up areas that she feels are different now." So, after seeing the success her sisters have had with their own fitness regimes, the reality star is following in their lead.
To keep things interesting and fun, the 20-year-old likes to do a "lot of HIIT (high intensity interval) training and needs to be constantly switching up the moves." It also helps that the makeup mogul has turned the sweat-inducing activity into a "really fun family event in the mornings."
The insider revealed, "She loves working out with her sisters and they motivate her a lot."
And since Khloe Kardashian moved back to L.A. from Cleveland for the summer, "the girls often have a nanny or someone watch the triplets (Stormi, True, Chicago) in the morning so they can all workout."
Most recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder joined in on the fitness festivities with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, as seen on her Instagram Story.
Woods, who is an avid gym attendee, also helped to inspire Kylie's new health kick. "She saw how good Jordan looks and feels, and wanted to feel the same," the person close to Jenner shared.
With the guidance of her friends, family and instructors, the reality star is starting her fitness journey by working out one to two times a week since she "really had never worked out before so she is easing into things."
And she is already starting to see the results of her hard work. The insider said, "She is looking great and has already been seeing progress and changes in her body."
You go, girl!
