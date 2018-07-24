RETURNS
AUG 5, 9 PM

Kim Kardashian and North West Can't Stop Watching Adrienne Bailon in The Cheetah Girls

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amigas, cheetahs, friends for life!

It's no secret that Adrienne Bailon has a long history with the Kardashian family. After all, she dated Rob Kardashian for two years before they broke up in 2009.

And while The Real co-host has had some highs and lows with the sock designer's famous sisters, things between everyone appear to be on more than friendly terms.

It certainly was the case this week when Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories and revealed North West's new favorite movie.

"North's new obsession! #CheetahGirls," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with clips from the classic Disney Channel flick.

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

Adrienne Bailon, Cheetah Girls

Instagram

Adrienne Bailon, Cheetah Girls

Instagram

Kim added, "Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!"

While Adrienne may be enjoying a summer getaway in Poistano, The Real co-host couldn't help but see the clips and sound off on Instagram Stories.

"Just woke up to this! Lol," she wrote while sharing Kim's posts. "Hysterical! Cheetahlicious!"

The Cheetah Girls told the story of four teens who tried to take the world by storm with their music. Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan joined Adrienne in making songs like "The Party's Just Begun" and "Girl Power" huge hits.

Disney projects aside, loyal fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember when Adrienne made appearances on the show while together with Rob. Despite a public breakup, the talk-show host has managed to stay cordial with several family members.

Back in 2016, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hung out with Adrienne for girls' night. "Reunited best friends lol," Kourt shared on her Instagram before Kylie added, "Cause we are sistersss."

And while they all haven't appeared on Adrienne's talk-show, they are more than welcome to stop by whenever they'd like.

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Adrienne Bailon , North West , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kanye West, North West

Kim Kardashian Captures the Sweetest Moment of North West Kissing Kanye West

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship with Younes Bendjima: How They Keep Proving the Haters Wrong

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner Spends Ben Simmons' Birthday by His Side

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Trolls Himself on Instagram

Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Facing New Charges for Alleged Role in NXIVM Case

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.