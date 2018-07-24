by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 12:31 PM
Amigas, cheetahs, friends for life!
It's no secret that Adrienne Bailon has a long history with the Kardashian family. After all, she dated Rob Kardashian for two years before they broke up in 2009.
And while The Real co-host has had some highs and lows with the sock designer's famous sisters, things between everyone appear to be on more than friendly terms.
It certainly was the case this week when Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories and revealed North West's new favorite movie.
"North's new obsession! #CheetahGirls," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with clips from the classic Disney Channel flick.
Kim added, "Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!"
While Adrienne may be enjoying a summer getaway in Poistano, The Real co-host couldn't help but see the clips and sound off on Instagram Stories.
"Just woke up to this! Lol," she wrote while sharing Kim's posts. "Hysterical! Cheetahlicious!"
The Cheetah Girls told the story of four teens who tried to take the world by storm with their music. Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan joined Adrienne in making songs like "The Party's Just Begun" and "Girl Power" huge hits.
Disney projects aside, loyal fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember when Adrienne made appearances on the show while together with Rob. Despite a public breakup, the talk-show host has managed to stay cordial with several family members.
Back in 2016, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hung out with Adrienne for girls' night. "Reunited best friends lol," Kourt shared on her Instagram before Kylie added, "Cause we are sistersss."
And while they all haven't appeared on Adrienne's talk-show, they are more than welcome to stop by whenever they'd like.
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
