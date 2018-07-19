The couple has captivated fans' attention this week since GQ unveiled their sizzling cover for the August issue—their first together. The accompanying interview offered some long-awaited insight into their romance, including how their relationship kicked off.

As the story goes, they crossed paths at Coachella as Scott was touring.

"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him," the makeup mogul recalled to the magazine. "My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset."

Out of their usual Hollywood surroundings, the two were able to connect in private.

"We had a lot of downtime. It was organic," she recalled. "And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."