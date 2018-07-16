Instagram
Forget about the DMs! Perhaps it actually goes down in the comments section.
Earlier today, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram and decided to post a photo in a floral-print bikini swimsuit.
"Don't be shady, be a lady," she captioned the picture with a sunshine emoji.
Fans and family couldn't help but express their praise for the image that had Kourtney smiling from ear to ear. "Yes tooshie," Kendall Jenner wrote to her older sister.
But according to The Shade Room, Younes Bendjima wasn't too impressed. In a now deleted comment, Kourtney's boyfriend reportedly commented with the following: "That's what you need to show to get likes?"
Instead of getting mad and upset, fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to get even. Kourtney supporters headed to Younes' Instagram and found a picture of the boxer posing shirtless on a yacht.
Their reaction? Comment with the same phrase: "That's what you need to show to get likes?" Oh, the Internet is a funny place.
Ultimately, we highly doubt that Kourtney or Younes were too bothered with the comments. As of press time, both images were still up on social media.
Besides, this pair just enjoyed a long vacation throughout Italy that included a birthday celebration for Penelope Disick, a special visit from Kris Jenner and a whole lot of epic beachside photos.
"Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family."
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!