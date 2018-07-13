Tinashe would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Fresh off reports that NBA star Ben Simmons was considering hiring extra security to protect him and rumored new girlfriend Kendall Jenner from his ex, Tinashe is setting the record straight.

The "Flame" singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a lengthy statement denying any alleged love triangle and rumors of her "stalking" the couple. "Look," Tinashe wrote, "I usually never comment on things that are completely untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end... I'm not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE."

"The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. I know I'm not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I've never lied. And of course I'm not a stalker lol," she continued.