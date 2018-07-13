Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 1:46 PM
Getty Images
Tinashe would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Fresh off reports that NBA star Ben Simmons was considering hiring extra security to protect him and rumored new girlfriend Kendall Jenner from his ex, Tinashe is setting the record straight.
The "Flame" singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a lengthy statement denying any alleged love triangle and rumors of her "stalking" the couple. "Look," Tinashe wrote, "I usually never comment on things that are completely untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end... I'm not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE."
"The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. I know I'm not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I've never lied. And of course I'm not a stalker lol," she continued.
Tinashe said she considered not addressing the "silly claim" at all, but added, "I always try to do the right thing and be bigger person and often people take advantage of that."
"I'm sensitive as hell," she concluded, "and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at most of this Hollywood shit. I'm not here to 'prove' anything to anyone at the end of the day I know my purpose is to try to be my best self to bring positivity into the world so here it goes. No more wasting energy we all need to spend our time doing better things."
Kendall and Ben were first romantically linked in late May, and some speculated that the basketball player had cheated on Tinashe with the E! reality star. Despite never having commented on their relationship status or the apparent cheating scandal, a source previously told E! News Kendall and Ben met through mutual friends and quickly developed a "close friendship."
The 22-year-old supermodel most recently attended Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July pool party with her new beau, and they've even gone on double dates with KoKo and Tristan Thompson.
But if you're waiting to Kendall to comment on Tinashe's latest statement, don't hold your breath.
As an insider previously put it, "She would prefer to keep [her relationship] low-key and out of the press."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?