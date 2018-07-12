There are few sights sweeter than a mother and her daughter.

Exhibit A: Kylie Jennerand her baby girl Stormi Webster. The makeup mogul stole away some time with her little one on Wednesday for snuggling and smooches. As she chronicled on Snapchat, the doting mama planted some kisses on her 5-month-old daughter, ones the reality star regards as "the best kisses."

Since Jenner said last month that she was not going to share photos of her daughters face, any social media sighting of Stormi is a welcome one for Jenner's devoted fans.

Plus, if followers looked closely at the clip, they could spot some jewelry on the little one's ears, confirming that she got her ears pierced.