Kourtney Kardashian has become quite the jetsetter in 2018.
Yes, it's not unusual for Kardashians to travel all over the world, but it seems that the mother of three has been in non-stop vacation mode this summer. In fact, it's safe to say that Kourtney has been living her best life these last several weeks as she's been abroad in Italy.
Back in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Rome, Italy with beau Younes Bendjima. They've since explored a lot more of the European country as Kourtney went yachting in Capri with her man and recently shared pics from the fishing village Portofino.
And the getaway has become a family affair as her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick have all joined her overseas. Momager Kris Jenner has even gotten in on the fun as she too has joined Kourtney and company in Portofino. Way to win summer '18, Kourt!
For further proof that Kourtney is having a better summer than anyone, be sure to take a look at the photos below!
When in Rome
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima kick off their summer 2018 Italian getaway with a few days in Rome.
La Dolce Vita
Kourtney enjoys a romantic dinner in Rome.
Sweet Selfie
The lovebirds snap a cute selfie with sightseeing.
Coffee Break
Kourt and Younes grab a cup of local coffee.
Roman Architecture
Kourt shares a pic from inside a gorgeous Roman church.
Fountain Fun
The cute couple hit up all the local hot spots.
Next Stop Capri
The duo head to the island of Capri where they cuddle up on a yacht together.
Wet 'n Wild
The lovebirds kiss while getting their PDA on in the crystal clear waters of Capri.
Tanning Sesh
Kourt and Younes dry off with some sun tanning.
Poolside
The KUWTK star enjoys some rest and relaxation poolside.
Another Day, Another Yacht
Kourt shows off her sizzling bikini body aboard another boat.
Views
Kourtney poses in front of the beautiful coastline with BFF Simon Huck.
Family Time
Kourt's kids Mason, Penelope and Reign join her and Younes in Italy.
Tanned Twosome
The duo show off their tans and hot bodies during another day of fun in the sun.
Date Night
The cuties go ashore for a night on the town.
Boating Beauties
The stunning couple pose for a cute photo together.
Happy Birthday, P!
Kourt celebrates Penelope's sixth birthday with a little party.
B-Day Cake
How cute is P's birthday cake?
Yum!
And these sweet treats look delicious!
Portofino
The group heads to Portofino where they are joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.
Gorgeous Gardens
How stunning!
IG Takeover
Mason snaps a selfie on his mom's IG story.
Reign Man
Look at Reign's little smile!
Coordinating Cuties
Kourt and P wear coordinating white swimsuits while taking a dip in the ocean.
