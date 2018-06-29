by Brett Malec | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 10:08 AM
Can you say drama?!
The first trailer for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is finally here and some of these famous sisters are seriously feuding.
"Oh hey, guys. It's Kimberly. Remember me? It's been a minute," Kim Kardashian says in the video. "Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you. But don't worry, you didn't miss anything."
Cut to Kim screaming, "You don't do f--king s--t!" "You're just f--king a bitch!" a crying Kourtney Kardashian says wiping tears from her eyes.
"Get the f--k out of here and go!" Kim yells at Kourtney. "Shut the f--k up!"
E!
Later, Kim tells Khloe Kardashian, "She just doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore." "She can shove Kardashian up her f--king vagina!" Khloe replies. Yikes!
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is seen saying, "He's still part of our family," to which Kendall Jenner responds, "What about my dad?"
E!
But it's not all drama. We also get a sneak peek at Kim's newborn daughter Chicago West. And pregnant Khloe asks new mom Kylie Jenner, "Are you obsessed with being a mom?" "Yes, I am!" Kylie replies.
Check out everything that's to come on KUWTK season 15 above!
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?