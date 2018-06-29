RETURNS
Kim Says Kourtney "Doesn't Want to Be a Kardashian Anymore" in Drama-Filled New KUWTK Trailer!

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 10:08 AM

Can you say drama?!

The first trailer for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is finally here and some of these famous sisters are seriously feuding.

"Oh hey, guys. It's Kimberly. Remember me? It's been a minute," Kim Kardashian says in the video. "Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you. But don't worry, you didn't miss anything."

Cut to Kim screaming, "You don't do f--king s--t!" "You're just f--king a bitch!" a crying Kourtney Kardashian says wiping tears from her eyes.

"Get the f--k out of here and go!" Kim yells at Kourtney. "Shut the f--k up!"

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Later, Kim tells Khloe Kardashian, "She just doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore." "She can shove Kardashian up her f--king vagina!" Khloe replies. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is seen saying, "He's still part of our family," to which Kendall Jenner responds, "What about my dad?"

But it's not all drama. We also get a sneak peek at Kim's newborn daughter Chicago West. And pregnant Khloe asks new mom Kylie Jenner, "Are you obsessed with being a mom?" "Yes, I am!" Kylie replies.

Check out everything that's to come on KUWTK season 15 above!

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

