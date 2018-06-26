Proud dad alert!

Tristan Thompson gave Khloe Kardashian a break from the grind of motherhood on Tuesday when he documented their adorable snuggle sesh on Snapchat. We can't even lie, this daddy-daughter moment is the cutest thing you'll see all day.

"Baby True!" the NBA pro sings to his little girl before leaning in to shower her with kisses. Clad in a simple white onesie, the latest addition to the ever-growing Kardashian family keeps her eyes locked on the camera the entire time.

It also appears if True may have even gotten her ears pierced—a major milestone for the undeniably adorable newborn!