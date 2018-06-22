Khloe Kardashianloves her workouts—but she doesn't love working out with just anybody.

Boyfriend Tristan Thompson eventually became one of her favorite people to lunge and lift with—and for the first time since she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, Khloe let it be known Thursday that they're back to their old toning tricks in the gym.

Khloe didn't make a big fuss over Tristan's presence, focusing as usual on taskmaster and trainer Don and offering up some honesty on her app. "True is down for her nap so it's time to get a workout in," she said. "I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym...I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True."

We feel you, KoKo.