by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 10, 2018 7:46 AM
Khloe Kardashian's nickname for baby True Thompsoncouldn't be cuter.
The reality star and new mama revealed her special moniker for her firstborn daughter as she took to Twitter to commemorate the baby's first month.
"I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow," she wrote, adding a sad face emoji to the tweet. "Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time."
Before signing off, she added, "Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."
There you have it—True is KoKo's little peanut.
That's not all fans learned on Wednesday about the newest member to the Kardashian family. True's NBA dad Tristan Thompson also dropped some details about his little lady during an interview on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.
According to the Cleveland Cavaliers player, their daughter has a "full head of hair," green eyes and was born 21 inches long. However, Khloe isn't clinging to the eye color just yet.
"Well her eyes can change color up until 6 months old," she tweeted Wednesday night. "So let's see what happens."
While the star has yet to share the first photo of her peanut, Kardashian has offered some insight into how she'll be spending her first Mother's Day.
"I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters—but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too!" she wrote on her app. "As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."
While Khloe's speculated return to Los Angeles remains up in the air, Kris has her heart set on a family dinner for the special occasion.
"We have three new high chairs at the table!" she recently told People, referencing her newest granddaughters, True, Stormi Websterand Chicago West. "We'll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We're trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie's like, 'I'll do it!' and Kourtney is like, 'I'll do it!' It's a good problem to have."
