Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Quotes on Motherhood

Kim Kardashian's famous family just got a bit bigger.

On Friday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the arrival of her fourth child with Kanye West, a baby boy, who like sister Chicago West, 1, was born via surrogate.

Kim and Kanye, also parents to daughter North West, 5, and son Saint West, 3, have not yet revealed the name of their newborn or shared a photo of him.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim tweeted. "He's also Chicago's twin...lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

As the couples get used to their family of six, we pulled just some of the meaningful things Kim has said about being a mom.