by Brett Malec | Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 7:30 AM
Caitlyn Jenner has landed herself in hot water once again.
In this preview from Sunday's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finds out some controversial things Cait has included in her memoir.
"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex," Kim reads aloud to her sisters. "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."
"That's not true. Like, what?" Khloe Kardashian says.
"Dad so believed in him," Kim adds.
"Like to sell a book, you're gonna make something up?" Kourtney Kardashian reacts.
"It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don't worry, it's nothing about you.' So she lied to me because that is about me if it's about our dad," Kim says, later adding, "If you talk about my dad I will cut you."
"I have always had Caitlyn's back," a saddened Kim says. "She is a liar. She is not a good person."
Watch the drama do down above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
See the Emotional Moment Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to True Thompson With Tristan and Her Family By Her Side
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?