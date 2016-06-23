Kris Jenner is revealing a rare and possibly never-been-told story about Nicole Brown Simpson's murder.

In this deleted scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family matriarch discusses her best friend's murder while talking about the highly popular limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

"So tell me, what do you think of the series, the O.J. trial?" Kris' mom MJ asks while at lunch. "I think it's great!"

"I think it's so good!" Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble adds.

"Do you remember the story of when Nicole's mom called me and said, ‘Can you go get all of Sydney and Justin's stuff out of their rooms?' The L.A.P.D. left the blood on the steps and it was going all down the front of the house," Kris recounted. "We get to [Nicole's daughter] Sydney's room, and you know it's a four poster bed so on two of the posters, there was a hand print and it was red. And I went, ‘I think this is blood.' So I called Marcia Clark and I go, ‘Oh my god, I'm at Nicole's house and I think I see blood.' They had forensic scientists within 30 minutes after we got there and they did this analysis."

So what were the results? Watch the clip for the surprising results!