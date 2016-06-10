Kendall Jenner Surprises Fans With Major New Haircut

Snapchat
by Rebecca Macatee | Fri., Jun. 10, 2016 11:52 AM
Looks like Kendall Jenner got a new haircut for the summer!
The 20-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek of her shorter 'do via Snapchat on Friday. We can't see all of Kendall's freshly trimmed tresses in her snap, but we can see from her facial expression and emoji of choice that she's still a little shocked to see herself with short hair!
Although Kendall has lightened her locks for a fashion show or occasionally switched up her look just for fun, she usually sticks to her tried and true, sleek long dark hair. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, changes up her 'do on the reg.
"I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," Kendall's kid sis revealed on her app last year. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way. It's hard for me to go back to styles I've worn before; I don't always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I'm going back in time. It's like I'm going back to that moment a year ago and I just don't want be in that space."
"If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair," added the makeup mogul. "It's so much fun, and you'll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself. In the end, always own your own style and your own judgment, and people will support you."
