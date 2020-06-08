Kim Kardashian Wishes Husband & "King" Kanye West a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kanye West.

As E! readers surely know, today (June 8) marks the "I Love It" rapper's 43rd birthday. In honor of the hit maker's big day, wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share celebratory posts.

"Happy Birthday to my King," the KKW Beauty boss wrote alongside two photos of herself and Kanye.

In the pictures, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the A-list artist color coordinated in all-black outfits and share a tender moment together.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are parents to North West (almost 7), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (1).

As for Kris, she curated a series of images of Kanye and wrote a sweet social media message.