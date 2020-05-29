Kylie Jenner Slams "Inaccurate" Forbes Report After Being Stripped of Billionaire Status

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 29, 2020 9:46 AM
Kylie Jenner can't believe what she is reading.
On Friday morning, Forbes posted an article examining the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's wealth. But instead of praising Kylie for her success with Kylie Cosmetics and other business ventures, the outlet questioned the validity of her status as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.
"Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash-outs of all time," the article stated. "But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years."
Soon after the article was published, Kylie took to Twitter and reacted to the claims.
"What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site…All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she shared with her followers. "'Even creating tax returns that were likely forged.' That's your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading?"
In Forbes' latest article, the publication accuses Kylie's team of not being honest when sharing sales and earnings.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
"The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes' estimates of Kylie's earnings and net worth," the article stated. "While we can't prove that those documents were fake (though it's likely), it's clear that Kylie's camp has been lying."
The publication continued, "Forbes has recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire. A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million."
Ultimately, Kylie is grateful for all of her successes. She's also surprised that so many are interested in her finances. "I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine," Kylie wrote on Twitter. "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."
And when a follower asked if "this is what you're worried about right now," Kylie clapped back.
"This is literally the LAST Thing I'm worried about right now," she replied.
E! News has reached out to Forbes regarding Kylie's morning tweets.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?