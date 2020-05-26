Scott Disick Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes From Kim Kardashian & More Family Members!

Happy 37th birthday, Scott Disick!

Those close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Flip It Like Disick star have begun sending their celebratory wishes on social media, and among the first to do so was Kim Kardashian.

Kim posted the below photo of Scott to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, writing, "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend."

She continued, "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

Following the solo shot, Kim also posted a few additional photos of the father of three, including a throwback featuring Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian.