Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Couldn't Be Sweeter Reading Through a Book Curated By Fans

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 19, 2020 1:38 PM

True Thompson will always remember her 2nd birthday.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to display a beautiful book curated by fans in honor of her daughter's birthday last month.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in making this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," the Good American mogul shared with her 111 million followers. "A huge thank you to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Omg I'm over the moon!!"

As E! readers surely know, Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised with an intimate celebration as their family was practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the small bash, the mother of one had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. Also, there were plenty of gifts as the now toddler was greeted by a giant display of presents from her parents and other family members.

It seems that the celebrating has continued as both Khloe and True are thoroughly taken with the sweet picture book. Not only does the curated work feature True's favorite Trolls character Poppy, but it also includes several sweet messages from fans.

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

"Poppy!" the two-year-old exclaimed with glee as Khloe looked through the pages.

"Look, these are all notes about your 2nd birthday," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. "I'm gonna read you them, ok? Do you want to say thank you?"

As she continued to comb through True's new book, Khloe remarked about "how nice everyone is." And, she wasn't wrong!

"You will always have so many people from across the world to love and support you. We hope that each letters [sic] make you feel more special than you already are!" the book's introduction, as seen in Khloe's footage, noted. "Maybe you could read us all of this once you're old enough and need to practice your reading skills! Happy Birthday!!!!"

How adorable! The mother-daughter duo must feel really loved right now.

For more sweet moments of Khloe and True, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

Article continues below

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Article continues below

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Article continues below

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

Happy belated birthday, True!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

