Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Couldn't Be Sweeter Reading Through a Book Curated By Fans

True Thompson will always remember her 2nd birthday.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to display a beautiful book curated by fans in honor of her daughter's birthday last month.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in making this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," the Good American mogul shared with her 111 million followers. "A huge thank you to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Omg I'm over the moon!!"

As E! readers surely know, Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised with an intimate celebration as their family was practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the small bash, the mother of one had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. Also, there were plenty of gifts as the now toddler was greeted by a giant display of presents from her parents and other family members.