Psalm West Turns 1! Look Back At All of His Sweetest Pics

Happy birthday, Psalm West!
Today is an especially sweet Mother's Day weekend for Kim Kardashian because her youngest is celebrating his first birthday.
We can't believe it's already been a year since Psalm joined his siblings Chicago, North and Saint to grow Kim and Kayne West's family into a party of six.
The mother of four is always gushing about how sweet her little one is, telling E! News in an exclusive interview in February that Psalm, "Is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy."
The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder has shared so many adorable moments of her baby with her fans, like his twinning photos with big bro Saint or videos of his older sister Chicago singing a rainy day song for the tot.
In honor of little Psalm's birthday, we're looking back at all of his sweetest pictures.
From the family's precious Christmas card to his selfies with his mama, each pic makes our hearts explode from the cuteness.
Take a look below!
"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.
It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."
Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!
"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.
"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.
Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.
Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!
"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.
How cute is this cuddle puddle?!
"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"
Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"
Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot.
Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.
The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.
"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!
Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.
In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!
And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.
