Celebrate National Salad Month With a KUWTK Marathon Today on E!

by Allison Crist | Fri., May. 1, 2020 8:04 AM
Grab your forks!
May is National Salad Month, and who better to celebrate with than the family that always seems to be munching on a big bowl of greens? Yes, we're talking about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
In honor of their go-to meal, E! is airing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon that will feature episodes where the sisters' salads are front and center. You'll get a glimpse of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner—along with Kourtney Kardashian, who's perhaps the biggest salad fan out of everyone—dating all the way back to season two.
Don't miss out on your chance to celebrate! You can even get a sneak peek of what's to come by checking out the gallery below.
Tune in to the special KUWTK marathon today, only on E! You can also watch KUWTK live online here or in the E! Online app.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian in season two.
Fast forward 10 seasons, and nothing's changed!
Kris Jenner and Kourtney dining on their go-to salads from the Calabasas-adjacent eatery Health Nut.
Kourtney is without a doubt the biggest salad lover of the crew.
Kourtney and fellow Health Nut fan Khloe.
No catered food for Kourtney! She's eating a to-go salad in this season 15 scene while at a photoshoot.
If Kourtney has any competition for eating the most salads on KUWTK, it's definitely Kim.
Kourtney in season 14.
Scott Disick, Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney got together for a sit-down lunch, but the latter decided to bring her own.
No fork, no problem.
In this scene from season 14, Kourtney and Khloe get into a small argument while enjoying—you guessed it—salads!
