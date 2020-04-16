Does Khloe Kardashian Plan on Having More Kids With Ex Tristan Thompson?

Blurring the boundaries?

On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson. For starters, during one FaceTime conversation, the Cleveland Cavaliers player implied that he wanted to have another child with the Good American mogul.

This suggestion came about as the twosome sorted through True's toys in order to donate the ones she had grown out of.

"If it just so happens, we have another girl, what's gonna happen? We'll have to buy it all over again," Tristan remarked after Khloe suggested donating one toy.

"Who's having another girl with you," Khloe said in response.

Although the NBA star remained coy, he double downed and said his daughter "does need a sibling." Rather than ignore this comment, the mother of one remarked about her plan to freeze her eggs.

"Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling," the Revenge Body host responded. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."