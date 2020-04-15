How Kanye West Is Paying Tribute to "Best Friend" Kobe Bryant After His Death

There's no dribbling around these honest facts: Kobe Bryant's death had a profound impact on Kanye West.

And like so many Americans can relate to, the passing of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player got Kanye thinking about how his life can be different going forward.

In the May issue of GQ available on newsstands April 21, the rapper got candid about his mindset after losing "one of my best friends."

As he continues driving down the street near the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people, Kanye can't help but reflect.

"Now there's no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It's game time. There's no move that we can't make, or that we'll wait to make," he explained to GQ. "Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams."