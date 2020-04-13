How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Made Easter Extra Special for Stormi Webster

The Easter Bunny was extra good to Stormi Webster this year.

As Travis Scott continues to spend a lot of time with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, E! News is learning more details about how the family unit celebrated the Easter holiday.

Over the weekend, the trio headed out to Palm Springs, Calif., for an intimate getaway to celebrate at Kris Jenner's massive house.

"It was raining in Los Angeles and they were hoping for some sunshine. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi," a source shared with E! News. "It was very different from their traditional big family Easter celebrations, but everyone Zoomed and stayed connected."

As seen on Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo was ready for pool time as they sported swimsuits. Kylie also enjoyed some Peeps candy while Stormi played Eggmazing, an interactive egg decorator first featured on Shark Tank.