Watch Kendall Jenner Reject a Fan's Marriage Proposal

You just never know when Cupid is going to strike!

On Thursday afternoon, Kendall Jenner was running errands and minding her own business in West Hollywood when a fan approached her in the parking lot. Before the E! star could drive off in her Lamborghini, her mystery admirer asked for a selfie. What came next was a romantic moment nobody was expecting.

In video obtained exclusively by E! News, the brave man who called himself John dropped down on one knee and proposed to the supermodel.

"I don't even know your name," Kendall replied. "Nice to meet you. You seem very nice."

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star low-key rejected him, everyone was all smiles after the surprise moment.

"She was clearly very surprised as he brought out a ring box. She had a big smile on her face but said that she didn't even know his name," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He asked if marriage was possible in the future and she talked about how she likes someone with soul."