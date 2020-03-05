Kim Kardashian's Surprise Delivery From KFC Is Finger Lickin' Good

This morning surprise is finger lickin' good.

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian started her day with a special package from an unlikely restaurant chain.

Knock, knock! It's Kentucky Fried Chicken stopping by with some treats.

"So I woke up to a delivery from Kentucky Fried Chicken and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing new Beyond Meat chicken so they will now be having I guess meatless chicken," Kim shared. "I always eat vegan when I'm at home."

But does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star really eat at KFC? "I went out and had Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing but I don't really eat meat all the time so this is amazing that they are partnering with Beyond Meat to have meatless chicken but aren't these amazing," she continued.

Beyond Fried Chicken is considered the first plant-based protein to be offered at a national chicken chain in the U.S.