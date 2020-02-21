RETURNS
Where to Buy Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Sneakers Before They Sell Out!

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 1:14 PM

Ready to boost your sneaker game? Well, praise Yeezus, the Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2 drops online and in stores this Saturday, Feb. 22!

Kanye first debuted the Yeezy Boost shoe in February 2015 at the Yeezy Season 1 fashion show, and new color options were unveiled during the Yeezy Season 3 show in February 2016. Since then, the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 has grown to be the most popular of the Yeezy shoes.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features an upper composed of re-engineered Primeknit with a post-dyed monofilament side stripe woven into the upper. The eye-catching heel tab allows for easy on and off access. The midsole utilizes Adidas' innovative BOOST™ technology.

The latest launch includes the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tail Light, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Flax and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Earth, all retailing for $220.

So here's where you can score a new pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaks:

• Adidas

• Sneakersnstuff

• Ssense 

Farfetch

Stadium Goods

• Finish Line

• Foot Locker

So don't be heartless: If you gotta have it, BUY IT now. These shoes will be gone before you know it!

